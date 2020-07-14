Veggie garden boosts Bay feeding scheme
Two Nelson Mandela University student entrepreneurs have extended their vegetable selling business to include a community outreach programme to benefit residents in the northern areas.
Veg To You founders Vuyo Tutu and Lonwabo Myoli have partnered with Bloemendal-based Kings Gate Revival Ministries in collecting donations and helping the church plant a vegetable garden for their feeding scheme...
