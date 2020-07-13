100,000 cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng as SA infections rise to 287,796

Gauteng became the first province in SA to record more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases, as infections across the country were confirmed at 287,796 by Monday night.

There were 11,555 new infections recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, with 5,282 of these in Gauteng. There were also a reported 93 deaths in the same period, taking the national total of fatalities to 4,172.

According to the national health ministry, in terms of the number of infections and deaths:

Gauteng now has 103,713 cases and 644 deaths;

the Western Cape has 79,344 cases and 2,385 deaths;

the Eastern Cape has 52,058 cases and 709 deaths;

KwaZulu-Natal has 27,387 cases and 286 deaths;

the North West has 10,525 cases and 36 deaths; and

the Free State has 5,632 cases and 35 deaths;

Mpumalanga has 4,299 cases and 33 deaths;

Limpopo has 3,316 cases and 33 deaths;

the Northern Cape has 1,522 cases and 11 deaths.

There were also a reported 138,241 recoveries.

The figures are based on a total of 2,194,624 tests, of which 40,233 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.