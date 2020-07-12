Cele meets with church leaders after hostage drama leaves five dead

Police minister Bheki Cele and national SAPS commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Sunday met with the leaders of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church after a fatal attack on the church on Saturday morning.

According to a SAPS statement, the two were briefed on leadership battles within the church, and also about a request for the intervention of law enforcement.

“The meeting has established a better communication line between the church and the SA Police Service and resolved to maintain this continuously. It also mapped a way forward on how the police and the church can work together to ensure the safety and security of congregants and property of the church,” SAPS said in a statement.

“We wish to find a way forward on this matter with all parties involved. The SA Police Service cannot be seen to be taking sides. [We] will not listen to just one side, but all sides and enforce the law. The law will have to be on the side of the SAPS for us to do our work and prevent further bloodshed,” said Cele.