Tshegofatso Pule's family left frustrated by court delay

The family of a Soweto woman who was found hanged from a tree after she had gone missing has been left frustrated by the criminal justice system after the man accused of her murder failed to appear in court.

Muzikayise Malephane, 31, stands accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was eight months pregnant when her body was discovered hanging from a tree in Roodeport, west of Johannesburg. She was found stabbed on her chest.

Malephane was due to appear in the Roodepoort magistrates court on Thursday.

However, there was confusion in court when he did not appear and the matter was instead postponed to July 23.

His matter previously was pushed to Thursday after the Roodepoort magistrates court was due to be decontaminated when a staff member at the court tested positive for Covid-19.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter would be postponed to July 23 but could not elaborate why.

This left Pule family upset as they too were in court for Malephane’s appearance.

Poppy Mailona, who spoke on the family’s behalf said they were disappointed and frustrated by the developments in the matter.