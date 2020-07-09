No public hospital beds in Nelson Mandela Bay, morturies overflow

PREMIUM

At Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, bodies are left overnight in wards as the mortuary is too full and, across Nelson Mandela Bay, public hospital beds are at capacity.



This has emerged at a time when the metro’s dysfunctional hospitals have come under ever-increasing scrutiny...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.