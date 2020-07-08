WATCH | Truck strike hits economy still reeling from pandemic
As hundreds of trucks stood idle in the Bay on Tuesday due to a nationwide truckers’ strike, logistic companies were counting their losses.
With the national lockdown already crippling businesses across SA, the strike — over claims foreign nationals are employed as drivers instead of South Africans — came at the worst possible time, they said. ..
