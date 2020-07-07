News

North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies

By TimesLIVE - 07 July 2020
North West premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19. File picture.
North West premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19. File picture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19.

The province's public works and roads MEC Saliva Molapisi has also tested positive.

Confirmation of their test results comes just a day after cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died from a Covid-19 related illness.

Mokgoro and Molapisi are in self-isolation.

"Premier Mokgoro took the Covid-19 test yesterday [Monday] following the passing on of Kegakilwe and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus," the provincial government said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"However, premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom - which is a cough.

"Although he tested positive, Mokgoro will continue his duties remotely," the statement read - as will Molapisi.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said it would write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that he give Kegakilwe’s funeral the status of provincial official funeral category 1.

Latest Videos

A Fighting Chance- Reeeze Telling Story
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...

Most Read

X