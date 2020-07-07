Lindiwe Sisulu calls on police and army to protect land before it is invaded

“We are working on this to ensure that we can put it into effect, but what we have done is make sure that we put it into [a] regulation, so that nobody can use their power to evict anybody.

“We are asking both the EFF and any other party, whether it is the ANC or any other party, please, to spread this word. Invasions will not be tolerated in this lockdown. We have a plan to try and de-densify areas. We are coming to every area that is possible that we have identified.

“Invasion of land is illegal. But at the same time, once somebody is in a house that has been put up, the law enforcement agencies are required to approach the courts to get permission to do something about that. They may not do what was done at Empolweni.”

The minister was in the NCOP to account for the role of her department in the government's efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Walking the house through the de-densification project to allow for social distancing, Sisulu lamented that many South Africans lived under deplorable conditions in informal structures.

“They are not a best place where a child should grow up. We are continuously very concerned about them,” she said.