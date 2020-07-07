Community traumatised after father ‘poisons’ sons, himself
The day before a KwaZulu-Natal father allegedly poisoned himself and his two sons, his family tried to intervene in apparent disputes between him and his wife.
The man allegedly fed the boys poison, before consuming it himself at the home he shared with his wife in the semirural community of Nteke, west of Durban...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.