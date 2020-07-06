Private preschools, crèches may reopen immediately, court rules

Early childhood development centres, including private nursery schools and day care centres, may reopen immediately — provided they can do so safely.

This was confirmed in a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court on Monday. The judgment comes after the department of social development announced in June that children would not be allowed back at creche or partial care facilities until the minister had gazetted the final date and conditions under which they could reopen.

Judge Hans Fabricius declared this to be unlawful on Monday and said there was no further reason to prevent children from returning to school. The matter was taken to court by the Solidarity Occupational Guild for Social Workers and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS).