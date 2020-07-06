Paul Mashatile self-quarantines a day after being widowed

This comes a day after Mashatile lost his wife Manzi Ellen on Sunday after a long illness. Mashatile buried his mother Mirriam last week.

The ANC said Mashatile's self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period.

“Family members have been identified, who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family,” the party said in a statement.

The ANC urged the public to give Mashatile and his family space and privacy.