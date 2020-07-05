Man fatally stabbed at taxi rank

An argument between two taxi “guardjies” ended with one of the men being stabbed to death in Port Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Roland Tobias, 40, and the 23-year-old accused were arguing about work-related issues at about 8.30am at the Cleary Park taxi rank in Gelvandale when Tobias was stabbed in the neck.

“The suspect got angry and walked away. He returned a few minutes later and stabbed Tobias in the neck,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The man collapsed and died on the scene.

The accused later handed himself over to the police.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.