Hlophe must face tribunal over assault allegations, says Judicial Conduct Committee

The Judicial Conduct Committee on Friday recommended that a judicial conduct tribunal be established to investigate and report on allegations of assault by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

The committee said if it was established that Hlophe assaulted fellow judge Mushtak Parker last year, it is likely to lead to a finding that Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct, which could warrant his impeachment.

The committee, headed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, was dealing with complaints laid by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath against Hlophe, and the complaint by Hlophe against Goliath.

In her complaint in January, Goliath accused Hlophe of gross misconduct.

Goliath also accused Hlophe of attempting to interfere in a legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. She also accused him of assaulting Parker last year.