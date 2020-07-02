Gauteng infections surpass 45,000 with 244 deaths

Covid-19 was contracted by another 3,063 people, while 28 more succumbed to the illness over the past 24 hours in Gauteng.

The cumulative number of infections had reached 45,944, the provincial department of health said on Thursday.

There have been 12,957 recoveries and 244 deaths.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 30,788 people had been traced after coming into contact with confirmed positive cases and just more than 20,000 had been cleared after two weeks of monitoring.