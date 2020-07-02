Former KZN health MEC performs postmortems to help mortuary backlog

Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize will need to provide an explanation as to why no resources have been allocated to Park Rynie Forensic Mortuary, on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

Chairperson of parliament's portfolio health committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the facility received about 10 bodies a day and had only one full-time doctor who could perform between three to four postmortems per shift.

“I have since written to minister Mkhize a parliamentary question requesting an explanation regarding the situation at Park Rynie mortuary.”

According to the former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC, upon closure of the Gale Street Mortuary in Durban in March, resources were split between the Phoenix, Pinetown and Park Rynie mortuaries in order to carry the load.

“The doctors were given an opportunity to choose where they could go and no-one chose to come here.”