Relief funding aimed at poets during lockdown
Poets are being urged to apply for relief funding through the Hear My Voice initiative aimed at assisting poets across the country as they grapple with financial losses during lockdown.
Organisers are hoping to provide relief funding to 35 poets through applications for the second intake, which closes on July 12. The first application cycle was in April...
