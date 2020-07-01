Entrepreneur makes difference with clothing brand
When you are born and bred in a community known for gangsterism, you have to pursue a passion that will create a better future for yourself while uplifting those around you.
These are words of Gelvandale budding entrepreneur Darren Naken, 24, who has established a clothing brand — Belle Cose — and hires unemployed youth in the community to sell the clothing and earn profits...
