SA in top 20 of Covid-19 daily global case increases

According to Worldometers, SA stands at number 17 of the highest number of infections among 213 countries battling the pandemic.

Worldometers is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers vary daily as updates continue to stream in.

To date, SA has 138,134 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 2,456 deaths.

On Saturday, SA reported 7,210 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily surge in the country since the virus broke out in early March.