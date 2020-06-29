Ex-husband and four others held after Ma-J’s death

A police officer has been charged alongside four other people with the kidnapping and murder of his ex-wife.

The five were arrested just hours after the slain former Bhisho legislature employee, Nosipho Sidabuka-Jombile, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Sidabuka-Jombile, 51, was buried at her marital home village of Mabaleni near Qumbu during a small ceremony on Thursday morning. Her former boss, former legislature speaker and MEC Fikile Xasa, was among the mourners.

At about midday the same day police swooped on two suspects, who are sisters, and the police officer and two alleged hitmen were nabbed on Friday.

An illegal firearm was seized, which police at the weekend confirmed would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used to kill Ma-J, as Sidabuka-Jombile was affectionately known.