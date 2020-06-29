‘I thought I was going to die’: boy, 13, describes Covid-19 ordeal
Alone in the ICU of a private hospital fighting Covid-19, Durban schoolboy Rhio Bezuidenhout feared he was going to die.
The 13-year-old, a Grade 7 pupil at Gardenia Primary in Wentworth, became infected two days after returning to school, which is south of the city...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.