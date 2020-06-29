‘I thought I was going to die’: boy, 13, describes Covid-19 ordeal

PREMIUM

Alone in the ICU of a private hospital fighting Covid-19, Durban schoolboy Rhio Bezuidenhout feared he was going to die.



The 13-year-old, a Grade 7 pupil at Gardenia Primary in Wentworth, became infected two days after returning to school, which is south of the city...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.