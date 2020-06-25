Zimbabwean army general slams leaders for becoming 'corrupt'

The general made the statement before the burial of Stanley Nleya, his colleague in the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) led by the late Joshua Nkomo during Zimbabwe’s war of independence.

When tanks rolled on to the streets of Harare in November 2017, one of the reasons behind the putsch was because the late former president Robert Mugabe had allegedly surrounded himself with “criminal elements” accused of corruption.

Today, Zimbabwe is ranked 158 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption index as President Emmerson Mnangagwa loses the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare during Nleya’s burial, Mnangagwa pleaded with people in positions of authority to be honest and exemplary in putting public interest ahead of selfishness.

“The war against our economic growth is ongoing but the enemies will never win if we remain united,” he said.

The latest corruption scandal in Zimbabwe involving US$60m siphoned in a tender scam for Covid-19 medical supplies hit closer to home for the president.

A friend of his son Collins, Delish Nguwaya, is in remand prison, while health minister Obadiah Moyo is out on bail over the same matter.