Gelvandale police station temporarily closed due to Covid-19

The Gelvandale police station has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said since the station had been closed, the community service centre would be operating from the Gelvandale Community Hall in Prinsloo Street.

Naidoo said the affected communities should use 10111 for emergency response.

The community service centre has been decontaminated and will reopen on Friday, Naidoo said.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidoo said.