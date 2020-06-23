Police investigating three cases of 'soldiers assaulting civilians'

Police are investigating three cases in which soldiers are accused of assaulting civilians.

A fourth case of a solider allegedly assaulting a colleague is also under investigation.

This is according to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who revealed in a written reply to a parliamentary question published on Tuesday that - with the exception of the widely reported Collins Khosa case - the department's internal board of inquiry had not been convened to deal with the other cases.

She understood, however, that the military ombud and/or the SA Human Rights Commission were also investigating incidents.

Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to a question from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Russel Nsikayezwe Cebekhulu, who wanted to know the number of cases of misconduct by soldiers in which civilians had fallen victim since the beginning of the lockdown on March 26.

Cebekhulu also asked about any disciplinary action that may have been taken in those cases.

Mapisa-Nqakula cited the Khosa case, in which the Alexandra man died after he was allegedly beaten by soldiers.