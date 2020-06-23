Calls to abuse hotline spike during lockdown

The state’s gender-based violence (GBV) command centre has seen a 200% increase in calls from women and children since the start of lockdown.



Stringent controls imposed on movement have seen the abused locked away with those who torment them, pushing pleas for aid into overdrive, the department of social development said. ..

