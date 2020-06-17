High court to hear FF+ challenge to Disaster Management Act

The high court in Pretoria will on Wednesday hear the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) challenge to the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act and the validity of the decision to declare a national state of disaster.

This will be the first court challenge to the constitutionality of the legislation, which is being used as the framework for the Covid-19 lockdown and which resulted in the creation of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

The DA is also challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act but directly to the Constitutional Court. The top court has indicated it will consider arguments in the DA’s application for direct access.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government declared a national state of disaster in March, which resulted in a myriad regulations being put in place. Earlier in June, the cabinet approved the extension of the national state of disaster by another month from June 15 to July 15.