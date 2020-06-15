23 teachers and five pupils positive for Covid-19 in KZN

At least 23 teachers and five pupils in KwaZulu-Natal have tested positive for Covid-19.

This is according to premier Sihle Zikalala, who addressed the media in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday following the opening of the Royal Show Grounds Field Hospital, which boasts 254 isolation beds.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the facility for an inspection as part of his assessment of the province's response to the coronavirus pandemic.