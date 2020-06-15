It kills me to see black educated youth thinking like white people, says Zuma

Ahead of the Youth Day commemoration, former president Jacob Zuma has said it pains him to see educated, black youths being "instruments" of white people.

In a short clip posted by his daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on her Twitter page, Zuma can be heard saying: “But at the centre of this is an African child … absolutely problematic for me is to see Africans who are doctors and professors think like white people. That’s a problem I have … not just having the mindset of white people but to be instruments of white people …

“That just kills me,” Zuma said, switching between Zulu and English as he spoke.