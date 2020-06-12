Only behaviour change can help us now, say experts

Only our own behavioural changes can save us now.

This was the clear message from experts in various health-related disciplines on Thursday, as the latest infection figures showed that there were now 58,568 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Wits Journal of Clinical Medicine on Thursday, experts highlighted that no epidemiological model can tell us what’s going to happen next, there is no “wonder drug” or vaccine at this stage, and neither the country nor the continent is in a position to be complacent.

“Covid-19 is going to be with us for a very long time but we need to shift our minds away from virology and infectious disease to behavioural change,” said Mark Tomlinson, a professor of psychology at Stellenbosch University.

He said he has been advising the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape - the province that has seen 77% of Covid-19 fatalities - that “changing behaviour is not easy” but there are some fundamental principles behind it.