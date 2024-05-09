Virulent flu sweeps Nelson Mandela Bay
Doctors’ waiting rooms filled with patients, but nasty virus should pose danger only to high-risk groups
A particularly contagious strain of flu is sweeping Nelson Mandela Bay.
Hospital emergency units and doctors’ waiting rooms have been overflowing this week with coughing, sneezing and feverish patients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.