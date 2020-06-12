'In SA there is no police brutality': Cele slams ANC over Black Friday campaign

Police minister Bheki Cele has criticised the ANC’s Black Friday anti-racism campaign, saying it gave criminals a chance to turn the community against the police.

Delivering a virtual lecture to the ANC eThekwini region on Thursday, Cele revealed he was unhappy with the campaign, in which the ANC "shouts police brutality”.

He said the police were not invited to share their side of the story, despite several accusations of excessive force made against police.

“In South Africa there is no police brutality. We should not behave as if police do as they please. We have arrested more than 300 police who steal alcohol [and] cigarettes. We have structures like the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for accountability.”

The governing ANC and its alliance partners launched the campaign against racism and police brutality on Friday, calling on South Africans to wear black every Friday for three weeks to take a stand against racism.