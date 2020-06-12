It could get ugly: lockdown ban on hairdressers, beauticians in court today

The DA and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are set to butt heads in the high court in Cape Town on Friday over hair and beauty.

The opposition party has hauled Dlamini-Zuma before court over what it has termed the “irrational and unconstitutional ban on personal care services”.

“This is an important case for the DA but also for the hundreds of thousands of South Africans who have had their livelihoods shattered by the inaction of government to set in place health regulations that will allow hairdressers, beauticians and tattoo artists to operate in a safe environment for them and their customers,” said DA MP and spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson.

“The DA looks forward to this opportunity to hopefully get these hard-working men and women in the personal care industry back to work so that they too can keep a roof over their heads and put food on their tables.”