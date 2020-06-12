How to handle online returns, new airport rules & be aware of price hikes

In this new weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Now that roadworthy certificate will cost you a lot more

Vehicle testing stations reopened this month, allowing used car sales to happen, but thanks to new stringent Covid-19 protocols, roadworthy certificates are now more expensive — a LOT more.

Those protocols include limiting the number of tests per day that may be conducted, and not allowing drivers to fetch and deliver cars. “In order to remain viable it is necessary to increase our prices,” one testing centre told motor dealerships.

So, for example, the test cost for a standard car (under 3,500kg) has gone from R328.90 to R573.85.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s sales and operations director Stanley Anderson said this appears to be the case at testing stations countrywide.

“In our view, this is a surprisingly big increase — almost doubling their fees — at a time when many customers are under considerable financial stress, probably even more for those who are looking at buying a used vehicle.

“We think it should be revisited,” he said, “because increased costs will filter down to the price tag for the customer.” Hear hear.

Best you get to the airport early, and look for new drop-off zones

Airlines have been telling us for years to be at the airport two hours before a domestic flight, and most of us have been ignoring that advice and still making our flights. That’s no longer a good idea, not with all the screening and other Covid-19 protocols which air travellers — business only — will have to subject themselves to, along with new drop-off and parking areas in some cases.