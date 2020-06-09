Reopening of Nelson Mandela Bay schools beset by problems

While thousands of schools were ready to welcome back matric and grade 7 pupils on Monday, many others were forced to remain closed due to the dire state of their schools.

A variety of reasons from no water, lack of PPE and crumbling infrastructure forced some schools to keep their gates closed.

Astra Primary School, Greenville Primary and Gelvan Park Primary were among those which were unable to open.

ANC cluster member Veliswa Ndidi said they were disturbed by what they found in certain schools as some pupils were continuing with the syllabus while others were being left behind.

Ndidi, at the time of the interview, said they had visited seven schools in Ward 34.

She said of the schools she had visited in the Lillian Diedericks area, four were active while three were still closed.