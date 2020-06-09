Pressure on East Cape government to intervene in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC and DA are calling on the Eastern Cape government to intervene in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality after a death threat made against acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, and her subsequent axing.

Nqwazi was removed from her position and replaced with director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu to allow her time to “recover” after an accident she was involved in last week.

In a statement on Monday night, Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye confirmed he had removed Nqwazi from her acting position as it had expired on May 28.

However, the council passed a recommendation in December that Buyeye not be given the delegated executive authority to appoint a replacement, and that only the council should be allowed to appoint an acting city boss.

In a letter addressed to all municipal staff on Tuesday, DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga challenged Buyeye’s decision to relieve Nqwazi of her duties, saying he did not have the authority to do so.

Nqwazi hurt her neck and was off for two days last week, but was back at work on Monday morning.

She did not submit a sick certificate requesting to be off this week.

Nqwazi has been the metro’s acting city manager since the December 5 council meeting.

On Monday morning, she received a threatening note that told her to get out of her office or she would die. She found it next to her car.