Double pain for Collins Khosa’s widow as his secret life is revealed
The shocking news that her husband had died after an assault, allegedly by soldiers, left Glacia Ngobeni numb.
Then she saw Nomsa Montsha, a woman she had never seen before, on television, calling herself Collins Khosa’s wife and speaking on his family’s behalf...
