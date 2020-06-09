Bidvest, Betway frontrunners to sponsor PSL

Bidvest Group are the frontrunners to take over the sponsorship at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the league champions expected to take home R20m.

Sowetan has been informed that Bidvest, together with Betway (betting company), are the two main companies vying to sponsor the league.

Absa, the current main sponsor, confirmed that their 13-year relationship with the PSL will not continue beyond this season. Absa had been the league's main sponsor since 2007.

This year, the winner will pocket R15m from outgoing sponsor Absa, but will see an improvement of R5m next campaign should Bidvest take over as the main sponsor.

"It looks like Bidvest will be the new sponsor for the league from next year, but don't rule out Betway just yet," a source close to the situation confirmed.

"The deal is worth millions and Bidvest have offered more than what the other company has. Bidvest wants to sponsor the league, hence they are selling the club Wits. The team will be relocating to Venda once everything has been agreed."