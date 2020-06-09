Acting king charged with assaulting aide of his father

Papu and Azenathi's other uncle, Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo, were seen in the court corridors, but they did not go to the courtroom where the case was heard.

“The prosecutor and the investigating officer said there was no need to attend the case today as it will only be a postponement,” said Papu.

Azanethi, neatly dressed in a designer suit and tie, appeared calm and maintained his innocence.

“I am no criminal. I was never involved in any assault of anyone. It is just to drag my name in the mud. I know God will travel with us on this journey, as is always the case,” Azenathi told DispatchLIVE outside the court.

The case was postponed to August 5. He is out on a warning.

Azenathi's court appearance came exactly seven days after his father appeared in the same court charged with assaulting the acting king and his wife, Sikhumbulile Dalindyebo.