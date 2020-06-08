Mkhize worried about EC copying WC ‘pattern’. Here’s why
On March 19, the Eastern Cape’s “patient zero” tested positive for Covid-19.
Now, some 79 days later, the province has already recorded its 100th death and is the second-most infected province in SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.