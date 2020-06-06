Road traffic amendment bill aimed at saving lives and billions in social grants and RAF payouts: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says his department's new bill aimed at cutting out corruption at licensing offices, regulating driving schools and curbing alcohol-related crashes will save lives and the state billions in social grants and Road Accident Fund payouts.

The National Road Traffic Amendment Bill of 2019 — the submission of which was approved by the cabinet in March and published on Monday — proposes to amend section 65 of the act by stating that no person on a public road may drive a vehicle or occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, the engine of which is running, while there is any concentration of alcohol in any specimen of blood taken.

Currently, SA law allows drivers to have up to 0.05g of alcohol per 100ml — or in the case of a professional driver 0.02g per 100ml.

The bill also proposes tighter regulations for driving schools and driver training centres where in some instances fraud and corruption have been rife.