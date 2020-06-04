Eastern Cape command council clarifies Covid-19 infection figures

The Eastern Cape coronavirus command council has corrected a statement it sent out on Monday, which said an estimated 80% of the province’s population was likely to contract Covid-19.

The council said on Wednesday it was actually an estimated 80% of people tested in the province who were likely to have the virus.

The Eastern Cape premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, apologised for the error, saying: “In the statement about health intervention we did not specify that the 80% estimated to be infected is of the 100% of the people that will be tested for Covid-19 in the province.

“This does not mean 80% of the total provincial population will be infected. Please accept this apology.”

The estimate, by the Eastern Cape department of health, is contained in a report presented to the Eastern Cape coronavirus command council.

Of those infected, 80% are expected to present mild symptoms or to be asymptomatic, 15% might require admission to hospital and 5% are likely to need high care.

Between about 1% and 3% of infected people might die from the virus, the report said.

On Wednesday morning, the Eastern Cape had recorded 4,526 positive cases, 2,123 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Of those, 1,349 positive cases, 750 recoveries and 35 deaths were recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who chairs the provincial command council, on Monday said his government was saddened by the loss of lives, but would remain resolute in its efforts to work with its social partners and the public to fight the virus.

“We welcome the report of the department of health, which details its operations for screening, testing, quarantine and isolation of people with the virus,” Mabuyane said.