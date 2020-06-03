DA to boycott Friday’s council meeting

The DA has said it will boycott Nelson Mandela Bay’s first virtual special council meeting on Friday, where the draft budget for the 2020/2021 financial year will be up for discussion.

Eastern Cape DA leader and Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga revealed the party’s decision during a media conference where the party discussed its economic recovery plan for the city.

“The DA will not participate in the meeting convened for Friday,” he said.

“There has been no proper consultation on the process of the budget. It has just been developed without us being engaged,” he said.

The DA occupies 57 seats in the 120-seat council, while 61 votes are needed to pass a budget.

It is unclear if the ACDP, COPE and UDM — which are not members of the coalition government and have a combined four council seats — would attend Friday’s sitting.

“The convening of this meeting has not been agreed to by the whippery. The speaker cancelled all consultation meetings on the agenda.”

Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya could not be reached for comment.

Bhanga said the party would only partake in a council meeting when the voting for a mayor and chief whip was on the agenda.

“We don’t have anything in the Municipal Finance Management Act about an interim mayor. The mayor needs to be elected democratically.”

Deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye was appointed interim mayor until a new coalition government was formed in December.