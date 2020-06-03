Black water algal bloom stretching up to Perseverance

Drone footage has revealed further expanses of the Swartkops Estuary is covered in the harmful exotic black algal bloom Heterosigma akashiwo.

Scientists have warned that the “black water event” is bad news for biodiversity, fish stocks and possibly human health too and are calling for the authorities to be held accountable.

The aerial footage from the Zwartkops Conservancy shows large tracts of the estuary above Redhouse as coal-black in colour with a brown scum floating on the surface.

Zwartkops Conservancy spokesperson Jenny Rump said she and her team were aiming to check the situation above Perseverance on Wednesday.

“We know from our drone footage so far that the bloom extends from Redhouse upriver through Sumcay and to Perseverence. So we’re headed to above that point today.

“We’ll be observing and checking for any evidence that there has been a die-off of invertebrates like mud prawns.

“We know a lot of birds have been feeding on the banks where they don’t normally feed so we think that might be the reason.”

They would also be taking samples of the water for testing, she said.

“We’ll be taking the samples to Talbot’s [laboratory in Cape Road] asking for them to check for ecoli and nutrients.

“The outflow from the treatment plants is clearly fuelling the algal bloom so the results will likely support this but we want to get an idea of the levels.

“We’ll also be checking on how the water treatment plants in Uitenhage and Despatch are functioning at the moment.”

NMU estuarine ecologist Prof Janine Adams said on Monday that the bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo was a first for Swartkops and was due to the accumulation of nutrients in the estuary after years of sewage spills from the overloaded Despatch, Kelvin Jones and KwaNobuhle waste water treatment plants.

The nutrients had also accumulated because treatment standards were not high enough even when the plants were functioning, she said.