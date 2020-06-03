Anxiety over virus taking heavy toll

Imagine being stuck in a foreign country — no money, very little food and even less hope of returning home.

For Jeffreys Bay man Ruan van Niekerk, this became a reality when, while he was teaching English in Vietnam, the coronavirus struck — eventually being declared a pandemic.

Van Niekerk, 31, spoke to The Herald this week about the nightmare of not being able to return to SA because of lockdown measures in both countries.

While he managed to get through the first month of not being paid after schools closed, the second month was worse.

“My funds ran out quickly and I had to choose to eat or have a bed,” Van Niekerk said.

“I lost more than 7kg and developed an anxiety disorder where I basically claw the skin of my index finger from anxiety [and] that leaves my fingers looking like raw meat,” he said.

“I was eating one meal a day and it was usually vegetables — potatoes, pumpkin, carrots or anything really cheap.

“Then one day I was just really down and out, no food, no money.”