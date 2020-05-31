INVESTIGATION | Did you think your insurance policies would cover Covid-19 income losses? Think again!

Credit Life policies not paying out

FNB Life announced last week that it expects to approve about R100m worth of credit life insurance claims by June for consumers whose finances have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

The insurer, a division of FNB, says it’s processing between 2,000 to 3,000 claims a day — pre-pandemic the insurer was getting around 50 retrenchment claims a day.

In terms of the National Credit Act, credit life insurance is payable if the policy holder dies, is temporarily or permanently disabled, is diagnosed with a terminal illness, or “becomes unemployed or unable to earn an income, other than as a result of permanent or temporary disability”, in which case their outstanding balances are either settled or their instalments paid for up to 12 months.

For many people, their “other” loss of income has been as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a credit life policy hasn’t been a “save” for everyone.

If they’ve taken a pay cut instead of losing income completely, for example, thanks to the policy wording of some of the policies.

Those who took car finance loans with FNB’s car finance arm WesBank and were sold credit life insurance, have been told by underwriter Hollard that it doesn’t cover loss of income due to being forced to take unpaid leave — not even those who signed their deals since that NCA amendment of 2017.