Four dead and six injured in KZN accident involving two trucks and several cars

Four people were killed and six injured in an accident involving two trucks and several light motor vehicles in Kranskop in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said they were called out to the accident scene on Saturday morning.

“Tragically four people have sustained fatal injuries from the crash. Paramedics from KZN emergency services together with their colleagues from private ambulance services treated six patients at the scene of the crash,” said McKenzie.

At this stage it is believed that some of the deaths and injuries were caused after locals tried to loot one of the trucks that was transporting food.

McKenzie also said that police were on the scene, which was still active, investigating the cause of the crash.