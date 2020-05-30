JUST IN | Mabuyane self-quarantine's at home while waiting for results

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will self-quarantine at home and undergo a second Covid-19 Test after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus.

This is according to Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusi Sicwetsha on Saturday.

“One of the members of his core staff tested positive for coronavirus. This core staff member is now self-isolating at home,” Sicwetsha said.

He said Mabuyane spoke to the member and had wished them well.

“Out of caution, Mabuyane will do a second Covid-19 Test and while he will be waiting for his results he will be on quarantine at home.”

He said Mabuyane would continue to govern from home.

“He will interact with the executive council virtually and will continue to chair the meetings of the provincial coronavirus command council virtually.

However, he said Mabuyane weekly media briefing scheduled for Sunday was cancelled.

“This includes the school reopening monitoring visit to ensure schools are implementing Covid-19 prevention measures, monitoring of the payment of social grants in line with the directives of the provincial executive council and visits to manufacturing plants in the economic hubs of the province.”