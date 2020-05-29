How will the media help reignite SA? Join our free webinar to find out

You see the headlines and you follow the social media posts, but in the age of fake news and stigma, what is the role of the media in documenting the journey of Covid-19? What role do the media play in helping to rebuild SA's economy and society?

Join Roshni Gajjar, MD of StratAstute Consulting, and Paolo Giuricich, organisation development consultant at Smarter EQ, in conversation with the editors of The Herald and Daily Dispatch to discuss the topic "A responsive business and responsible media: the role of the media to help reignite the economy and society".

This free webinar will take place on Wednesday June 3 at 4pm.

Register now

>> To join this free webinar, click here to register now.