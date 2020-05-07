WATCH | The Herald celebrates milestone 175th birthday

We would not have reached 175 without you.

That’s the message from The Herald acting editor Rochelle de Kock to the readers of SA’s oldest newspaper which on Thursday celebrates its 175th anniversary.

De Kock said The Herald was committed to its watchdog role.

“It is an absolute privilege to be leading this newspaper that has such a rich history.

“Yes, the road has been bumpy but we remain committed to continue delivering quality journalism that is impactful and ultimately brings about change.

“Ours is a resilience to ensure that we fulfil our duties as a vigilant watchdog to keep our readers informed about the very issues that affect us all.

“We would like to thank our readers for their continued support.

“We would not have reached 175 years without you.”