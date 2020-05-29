Is the school year lost? Join our free Community Dialogue to find out
Watch Prof Jonathan Jansen and other education experts debate this important question
Should you send your children back to school? After nine weeks at home due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, pupils have lost out on valuable teaching time.
Can the school year still be saved? Join us as we discuss this important topic in a panel discussion with education experts.
On Thursday June 4 at 11am, the Herald and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are presenting a free online Community Dialogue with education experts to explore this question.
NMU political lecturer Ongama Mtimka will host the following speakers:
- Prof Jonathan Jansen, professor of education
- Athenkosi Sopitshi, head of province: Eastern Cape, Equal Education
- Dr Bruce Damons, director, Centre for the Community School
- Sachin Naidoo, learner representative and Herald Matric of the Year Award winner 2019
