News

Is the school year lost? Join our free Community Dialogue to find out

Watch Prof Jonathan Jansen and other education experts debate this important question

29 May 2020
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Should you send your children back to school? After nine weeks at home due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, pupils have lost out on valuable teaching time.

Can the school year still be saved? Join us as we discuss this important topic in a panel discussion with education experts.

On Thursday June 4 at 11am, the Herald and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) are presenting a free online Community Dialogue with education experts to explore this question.

NMU political lecturer Ongama Mtimka will host the following speakers:

  • Prof Jonathan Jansen, professor of education
  • Athenkosi Sopitshi, head of province: Eastern Cape, Equal Education
  • Dr Bruce Damons, director, Centre for the Community School
  • Sachin Naidoo, learner representative and Herald Matric of the Year Award winner 2019

Register now

>> To join this free webinar, click here to register now.

WATCH | 'We would never risks your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after school inspection

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi did a routine check of school readiness ahead of their reopening on June 1.
News
1 day ago

Two northern areas primary schools not ready to open on Monday

The non-delivery of non-negotiable essentials, including personal protective equipment (PPE), have led to at least two primary schools in Nelson ...
News
1 hour ago

WC education department verifying confirmed Covid-19 cases at schools

The Western Cape department of education says it will verify reports of confirmed Covid-19 cases at schools in the province
News
1 day ago

Latest Videos

'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
National Coronavirus Command Council on alert level 3 regulations

Most Read

X