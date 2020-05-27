Wife's haircut pushes lawyer to take government to court over salon ban

Many a South African has reached a breaking point during the national lockdown which started two months ago. Criminal law advocate Carlo Viljoen’s came when his wife decided to cut her own hair.

Now he is leading a one-man David vs Goliath battle in the Western Cape High Court against the national government’s ban on hairdressers and salons.

On Wednesday he told the court that he was acting in his private capacity when he brought an urgent application for the court to scrap the ban on the hairdressing and salon industry.

Sporting a haircut done by his wife, Viljoen said he has wide support in the industry. He said he had received support in the form of e-mails from 159 hairstylists from around the country, many of whom were single mothers living from hand to mouth.

He has also been working with a hairdressers’ support group, who he said have received 592 requests from hairdressers requesting food relief after lockdown restrictions banned them from doing business.

The judge in the matter agreed with him that there was a prima facie basis for the case on the fundamental right to earn a living.